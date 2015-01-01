Abstract

The purpose of this study was to evaluate, through a scope review, studies that address the perceptions and attitudes of dentists regarding the care of women in situations of violence. Using the descriptors women violence, dentist attendance or dentist care, 473 articles were identified, of which 13 were included at the end of the selection process. Although the need for training was predominant, it was not sufficient. There is a weakness in understanding violence as a health problem, in understanding the role of the professional in solving this problem, and the factors that can contribute to its growth or its control. The results revealed that the dentist had greater difficulty than other professionals in coping with the issue and required extensive training. The recognition of these cases of abuse by the dentist requires the incorporation of educational measures that cause cultural changes, deconstruction of gender norms and the denaturalization of this social phenomenon.



Avaliar por meio de uma revisão de escopo estudos que abordam a percepção e atitude do cirurgião-dentista diante do atendimento a mulheres em situação de violência. Utilizando os descritores women violence, dentist attendence ou dentist care, foram identificados 473 artigos, sendo incluídos 13, ao final da seleção. Embora a necessidade de capacitação tenha sido predominante, ela não é suficiente. Existe uma fragilidade em se compreender a violência como problema de saúde, de entender o papel do profissional na solução desse problema, os fatores que podem contribuir com seu crescimento ou seu controle. Os resultados revelaram que o cirurgião-dentista apresentou maior dificuldade do que os outros profissionais no enfrentamento e exigem um amplo aprendizado. O reconhecimento dos referidos casos pelo cirurgião-dentista exige a incorporação de medidas educativas que provoquem mudanças culturais, desconstrução de normas de gênero e a desnaturalização desse fenômeno social.

