|
Citation
|
Pereira SGM, Vargas AMD, Sampaio AA, Silva CJP, Matoso BSM, Ferreira EF. Cien. Saude Colet. 2022; 27: 3729-3740.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Associacao Brasileira de Pos-Graduacao em Saude Coletiva)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The purpose of this study was to evaluate, through a scope review, studies that address the perceptions and attitudes of dentists regarding the care of women in situations of violence. Using the descriptors women violence, dentist attendance or dentist care, 473 articles were identified, of which 13 were included at the end of the selection process. Although the need for training was predominant, it was not sufficient. There is a weakness in understanding violence as a health problem, in understanding the role of the professional in solving this problem, and the factors that can contribute to its growth or its control. The results revealed that the dentist had greater difficulty than other professionals in coping with the issue and required extensive training. The recognition of these cases of abuse by the dentist requires the incorporation of educational measures that cause cultural changes, deconstruction of gender norms and the denaturalization of this social phenomenon.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Dentist; Scope review; Violence against women