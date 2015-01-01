|
Nogueira MC, Costa ALS, Reis JLO, Pereira. Cien. Saude Colet. 2022; 27: 3637-3646.
(Copyright © 2022, Associacao Brasileira de Pos-Graduacao em Saude Coletiva)
Abstract
This article aims to evaluate the association between racial residential segregation and homicide mortality in the state of Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil. We conducted an ecological study in which the units of analysis were municipalities in MG. The outcome was homicide deaths between 2008 and 2012 and the exposure variable was residential segregation measured using the racial interaction index, calculated using data from the 2010 Demographic Census. The covariables were per capita family income and the Gini index. The variables were presented in tables and thematic maps and associations were measured using Bayesian hierarchical models. The results of the model adjusted for per capita family income showed a negative association between the racial interaction index and homicide mortality (coefficient=-1.787; 95%CI=-2.459; -1.119). Homicide mortality was lower in municipalities with higher levels of racial interaction.
Language: pt
Keywords
External causes; Health disparities; Social segregation; Spatial analysis