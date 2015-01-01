Abstract

This article aims to evaluate the association between racial residential segregation and homicide mortality in the state of Minas Gerais (MG), Brazil. We conducted an ecological study in which the units of analysis were municipalities in MG. The outcome was homicide deaths between 2008 and 2012 and the exposure variable was residential segregation measured using the racial interaction index, calculated using data from the 2010 Demographic Census. The covariables were per capita family income and the Gini index. The variables were presented in tables and thematic maps and associations were measured using Bayesian hierarchical models. The results of the model adjusted for per capita family income showed a negative association between the racial interaction index and homicide mortality (coefficient=-1.787; 95%CI=-2.459; -1.119). Homicide mortality was lower in municipalities with higher levels of racial interaction.



O objetivo desse artigo é avaliar a associação entre segregação residencial racial e mortalidade por homicídios em Minas Gerais (MG). Trata-se de estudo ecológico, com os municípios de MG como unidades de análise. O desfecho foi óbitos por homicídio ocorridos de 2008 a 2012 e a exposição a medida de segregação residencial índice de interação racial, estimada para 2010 a partir dos dados do censo demográfico; outras covariáveis foram renda média per capita e índice de Gini. As variáveis foram apresentadas em mapas temáticos e a associação entre elas foi investigada por modelos hierárquicos bayesianos. Houve associação negativa entre o índice de interação racial e a mortalidade por homicídios (coeficiente=-1,787; IC95%=-2,459; -1,119), em modelo ajustado pela renda per capita. Os municípios de MG com maior interação racial tiveram em média uma menor mortalidade por homicídios.

Language: pt