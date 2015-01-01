Abstract

The objective was to characterize the cases of sexual violence (SV) against women in Minas Gerais state, associating the care provided in cases of rape with the type of health service that provided the care (specialized or not). The Notifiable Diseases Information System was used for data referring to the notification of SV among women (age ≥10 years old), which occurred in 2017, and the National Registry of Health Facilities for information on the type of health service. The SV occurred mainly among women under 29 years old (77.1%), blacks (61.1%), singles (69.7%), and with low education (42.4%). Rape was the most frequent SV (73.5%), with the majority being notified within 72 hours of the occurrence. For all the procedures recommended for acute situations of SV, there was an association between attendance at a specialized service and a greater chance of carrying out the planned procedures. The only exception was abortion permitted by law. The results demonstrated the importance of continuing investment in the qualification and expansion of the SV care network and the importance of a better territorial distribution of reference services in Minas Gerais.



===



Objetivou-se caracterizar os casos de violência sexual (VS) contra mulheres, em Minas Gerais-MG, investigando a associação entre a atenção prestada nos casos de estupro, ao tipo de unidade de saúde que realizou o atendimento (especializada ou não). Utilizou-se o Sistema Nacional de Agravos de Notificação, para dados referentes à notificação de VS entre mulheres (idade≥10 anos), ocorridos em 2017, e o Sistema Nacional de Estabelecimentos de Saúde, para informações sobre o tipo de unidade de saúde. A VS ocorreu, principalmente, entre mulheres abaixo de 29 anos (77,1%), negras (61,1%), solteiras (69,7%) e de baixa escolaridade (42,4%). O estupro foi a VS mais frequente (73,5%), sendo a maioria notificado até 72h após ocorrência. Para todos os procedimentos preconizados para situações agudas de estupro, houve associação entre o atendimento em unidade especializada e a maior chance de realização dos procedimentos previstos. Única exceção foi o aborto previsto em lei. Os resultados demostraram a importância da continuidade do investimento na qualificação e ampliação da rede de atenção à VS, e, também, a importância da melhor distribuição territorial das unidades de referência em MG.

Language: en