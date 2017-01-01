Abstract

Background

In the US, spikes in drug overdose deaths overlapping with the COVID-19 pandemic create concern that persons who use drugs are especially vulnerable. This study aimed to compare the trends in opioid overdose deaths and characterize opioid overdose deaths by drug subtype and person characteristics pre-COVID (2017-2019) and one-year post-COVID-19 emergence (2020).



Methods

We obtained death certificates on drug overdose deaths in Arkansas from January 1, 2017, through December 31, 2020. Our analyses consisted of an interrupted time-series and segmented regression analysis to assess the impact of COVID-19 on the number of opioid overdose deaths.



Results

The proportion of opioid overdose deaths increased by 36% post-COVID emergence (95% CI: 14%, 59%). The trend in overdose deaths involving synthetic narcotics other than methadone, such as fentanyl and tramadol, has increased since 2018 (74 in 2018 vs 79 in 2019; p =0.02 and 79 in 2019 versus 158 in 2020; p=0.03). Opioid overdose deaths involving methamphetamine have more than doubled (36 in 2019 vs 82 in 2020; p = 0.06) despite remaining steady from 2018 to 2019. Synthetic narcotics have surpassed methamphetamine (71% vs. 37%) as the leading cause of opioid overdose deaths in Arkansas during the pandemic. This study found that synthetic narcotics are the significant drivers of the increase in opioid overdose deaths in Arkansas during the pandemic.



Conclusions

The co-occurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the drug abuse epidemic further highlights the increased need for expanding awareness and availability of resources for treating substance use disorders.

