SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hopple AM, Ball CR. Psychol. Sch. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/pits.22782

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

School psychologists are key school-based personnel when responding to suicidal thoughts and behaviors. The present paper explored the experiences and attitudes of school psychologists, with a special focus on collaborating during suicide intervention activities. Using a descriptive phenomenological approach, a purposive sample procedure identified 10 school psychologists. Data were collected via in-person, semi-structured interviews. Most participants were female (n = 9) and all were practicing within the school setting and had delivered suicide intervention activities. Experiences described through interviews suggested collaboration while responding to suicide was a common activity that enhances the quality of services, external collaboration--though beneficial for students--can be a barrier to the provision of services, school psychologists cope through collaboration, and suicide intervention services would benefit from increased collaboration. Implications for practice include working to develop stable partnerships with external stakeholders and increasing collaboration during suicide assessment and response.


Language: en

Keywords

collaboration; intervention; suicide

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print