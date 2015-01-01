|
Omidi A. Journal of epicliterature 2022; 18(1): 105-128.
(Copyright © 2022)
unavailable
unavailable
In the beliefs of predecessors suicide had a religious aspect and was committed for various reasons. People believed that by offering their lives to the gods, they would actually serve them and their death bring welfare and prosperity to the society or that they would join their beloved and guardian in the other world and find peace in heaven for this reason wholeheartedly they embraced death. This research is an attempt to study the methods of suicide in epic texts until the 7th century using the descriptive analytic method.
