Abstract

The use of Instagram by adolescents to access deliberate self-harm content is a growing concern among scholars, mental health professionals and families, with many adolescents (10-19-year-olds) imitating offline what they have seen online. This scoping review aims to investigate the extent to which Instagram use impacts the mental health of its adolescent users, identifying if there is a relationship between time spent on Instagram and engagement in deliberate self-harm. The databases, Pubmed, Web of Science, Google scholar, APA PsycInfo, CINAHL and Child Development and Adolescent Studies were explored and after applying the inclusion/exclusion criteria 15 papers were included in this review. Thematic analysis indicated that there was a relationship between time spent on Instagram and deliberate self-harm; de-sensitisation of deliberate self-harm resulting in normalisation; social contagion and that Instagram provided a sense of belonging to its users who engaged in deliberate self-harm. Implications of this research is that it is quickly outdated as new social media platforms are developed and that the reliance on self-reports does not have high validity or reliability.

