Int. J. Multicult. Multirelig. Underst. 2022; 9(8): 127-133.

10.18415/ijmmu.v9i8.3930

Drivers influenced by alcoholic beverages are the leading cause of accidents that cause death in Jayapura City. Vehicles, awareness and legal compliance, facilities and infrastructure only support the main factors. All cases analyzed were resolved through the criminal justice process--defendants who manage to make peace and provide compensation for grief. However, the application of the law remains through the trial process. Efforts to make peace by the defendant are used as the basis for the judge's consideration to ease his criminal sanctions. In addition, the judge's rationale for review also pays attention to the facts proven at trial.


Language: en
