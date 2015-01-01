|
Storani F, Di Pace R, Bruno F, Fiori C. Eur. Transp. Res. Rev. 2021; 13(1): e58.
This paper compares a hybrid traffic flow model with benchmark macroscopic and microscopic models. The proposed hybrid traffic flow model may be applied considering a mixed traffic flow and is based on the combination of the macroscopic cell transmission model and the microscopic cellular automata.
Hybrid traffic flow models; Macroscopic traffic flow models; Microscopic traffic flow models