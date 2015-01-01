SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Storani F, Di Pace R, Bruno F, Fiori C. Eur. Transp. Res. Rev. 2021; 13(1): e58.

(Copyright © 2021, European Conference of Transport Research Institutes, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1186/s12544-021-00515-0

unavailable

This paper compares a hybrid traffic flow model with benchmark macroscopic and microscopic models. The proposed hybrid traffic flow model may be applied considering a mixed traffic flow and is based on the combination of the macroscopic cell transmission model and the microscopic cellular automata.


Hybrid traffic flow models; Macroscopic traffic flow models; Microscopic traffic flow models

