Citation
Ragot-Court I, Rodon C, Van Elslande P, Zhuo J. Eur. Transp. Res. Rev. 2021; 13(1): e55.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, European Conference of Transport Research Institutes, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The current deployment of e-bikes in large cities all over the world raises new road safety problems. The shared features of e-bikes and other types of two-wheelers, notably in terms of size and maneuverability, can lead to common road safety issues and similar accident mechanisms. This paper outlines the value of a comparative approach that includes all kinds of two-wheelers, motorized or not: bicycles, e-bikes of both the bicycle type and the scooter type, LPG and gasoline scooters, and motorcycles. For this purpose, a new self-reported risky behavior inventory was developed and its validity tested among 400 two-wheeler users in Shanghai. China, where the spread of e-bikes and other two-wheelers took place several years ago, is a useful country to study to shed light on issues that are emerging in Europe.
Language: en
Keywords
Bicycle; Comparative approach; E-bikes; Power two-wheelers; Risky riding behaviors; Self-reported inventory