SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Olsson N, Lidestam B, Thorslund B. Eur. Transp. Res. Rev. 2021; 13(1): e52.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, European Conference of Transport Research Institutes, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1186/s12544-021-00506-1

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The internship period of the Swedish train driver education was examined in terms of which types of situations can be sufficiently encountered in order to develop expertise to handle them safely and efficiently, and to quantify and specify the gap in expertise between expert and novice drivers in terms of risk of error and time efficiency. Focuswas on special cases (i.e., situations that occur rarely but may cause severe accidents if not handled correctly and efficiently).


Language: en

Keywords

Education methods; Expertise; Practical skills; Practical training; Profession development; Train driver; Train simulation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print