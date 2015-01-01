CONTACT US: Contact info
Ma Q, Huang G, Tang X. Eur. Transp. Res. Rev. 2021; 13(1): e50.
(Copyright © 2021, European Conference of Transport Research Institutes, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Understanding the spatial-temporal distribution characteristics of urban road traffic accidents is important for urban road traffic safety management. Based on the road traffic data of Wales in 2017, the spatial-temporal distribution of accidents is formed.
Language: en
Cluster analysis; Density analysis; Spatial–temporal distribution; Traffic accidents