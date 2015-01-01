SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mesimäki J, Luoma J. Eur. Transp. Res. Rev. 2021; 13(1): e38.

(Copyright © 2021, European Conference of Transport Research Institutes, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1186/s12544-021-00497-z

unavailable

Cities throughout the world have increasingly promoted walking and cycling as healthy and sustainable modes of travel. However, collisions between pedestrians and cyclists have remained largely unstudied, and existing accident statistics suffer from underreporting. This study aimed to explore near accidents and collisions between pedestrians and cyclists, assess the frequency of near accidents, and evaluate pedestrians' and cyclists' sense of safety in traffic. An online survey was directed to inhabitants of Finnish cities with populations greater than 100,000, and the resulting data included 1046 respondents who walk and/or cycle regularly.


Language: en

Accident; Cycling; Perceived safety; Traffic; Transport; Walking

