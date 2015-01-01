|
Llorca C, Moeckel R. Eur. Transp. Res. Rev. 2021; 13(1): e33.
(Copyright © 2021, European Conference of Transport Research Institutes, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
The paper presents a simulation model for freight. In the paper, this model is applied to understand the impacts of electric vans and cargo bikes for the last-mile delivery of parcels. Cargo bikes are electrically assisted vehicles that distribute parcels from micro depots located close to the final customers by means of short tours. The parcels are sent from the major distribution center to micro depots in vans (called feeders).
Language: en
Cargo bike; Electric vehicle; Freight model; Last mile delivery; Urban logistic