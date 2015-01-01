SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Llorca C, Moeckel R. Eur. Transp. Res. Rev. 2021; 13(1): e33.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, European Conference of Transport Research Institutes, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1186/s12544-021-00491-5

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The paper presents a simulation model for freight. In the paper, this model is applied to understand the impacts of electric vans and cargo bikes for the last-mile delivery of parcels. Cargo bikes are electrically assisted vehicles that distribute parcels from micro depots located close to the final customers by means of short tours. The parcels are sent from the major distribution center to micro depots in vans (called feeders).


Language: en

Keywords

Cargo bike; Electric vehicle; Freight model; Last mile delivery; Urban logistic

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print