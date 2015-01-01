Abstract

This paper endeavors to introduce a new approach to modal split estimation. In the frame of the research, a customized model of the recently created Best-Worst Method (BWM) is applied to evaluate mode choice alternatives by transport experts. The integrated BWM model is tested on a real-world case study in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, where a small number of selected experts estimate the modal split of three different groups clustered based on the distance of their commuting.

