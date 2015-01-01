SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Duleba S, Moslem S, Esztergár-Kiss D. Eur. Transp. Res. Rev. 2021; 13(1): e29.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, European Conference of Transport Research Institutes, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1186/s12544-021-00489-z

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper endeavors to introduce a new approach to modal split estimation. In the frame of the research, a customized model of the recently created Best-Worst Method (BWM) is applied to evaluate mode choice alternatives by transport experts. The integrated BWM model is tested on a real-world case study in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, where a small number of selected experts estimate the modal split of three different groups clustered based on the distance of their commuting.


Language: en

Keywords

Best-worst method; Modal split; Multi-criteria decision-making; Rank correlation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print