Abstract

The past years brought massive changes in the transport and mobility market, accompanied by the rise of concepts such as Mobility as a Service. An enormous increase in publications on this topic documents the growing importance of multimodal mobility solutions for daily transport, but practical applications of the concept are rare. In addition to challenges in the organization of players, this is due to an unclear conception of the service offer and which particular services should be included to what extent. This paper presents the results of an empirical study in the city of Dresden, Germany, where participants could choose out of various bundles of mobility services in a conjoint analysis. The survey provides evidence for the great importance of public transport for the evaluation of mobility bundles as well as for the benefit-enhancing effect of car and bike sharing. A comparison among different user groups reveals a very homogeneous picture of mobility plans, which, however, only partly reflects actual behaviour.

