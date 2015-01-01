SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Politis I, Georgiadis G, Nikolaidou A, Kopsacheilis A, Fyrogenis I, Sdoukopoulos A, Verani E, Papadopoulos E. Eur. Transp. Res. Rev. 2021; 13(1): e21.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, European Conference of Transport Research Institutes, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1186/s12544-021-00481-7

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge that the world had never encountered in the last 100 years. In order to mitigate its negative effects, governments worldwide took action by prohibiting at first certain activities and in some cases by a countrywide lockdown. Greece was among the countries that were struck by the pandemic. Governmental authorities took action in limiting the spread of the pandemic through a series of countermeasures, which built up to a countrywide lockdown that lasted 42 days.


Language: en

Keywords

Coronavirus pandemic; Greece; Lockdown; Mobility patterns; Socioeconomic characteristics

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print