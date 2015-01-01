SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lißner S, Huber S. Eur. Transp. Res. Rev. 2021; 13(1): e8.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, European Conference of Transport Research Institutes, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1186/s12544-020-00462-2

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

GPS-based cycling data are increasingly available for traffic planning these days. However, the recorded data often contain more information than simply bicycle trips. GPS tracks resulting from tracking while using other modes of transport than bike or long periods at working locations while people are still tracking are only some examples. Thus, collected bicycle GPS data need to be processed adequately to use them for transportation planning.


Language: en

Keywords

Bicycle traffic planning; GPS data; Big data; Crowdsourcing; Data processing

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print