Abstract

Technological advancements in the field of transportation are gradually enabling cooperative, connected and automated mobility (CCAM). The progress in information and communication technology (ICT) has provided mature solutions for infrastructure-to-vehicle (I2V) communication, which enables the deployment of Cooperative-ITS (C-ITS) services that can foster comfortable, safe, environmentally friendly, and more efficient traffic operations. This study focuses on the enhancement of speed advice comfort and safety in the proximity of signalized intersections, while ensuring energy and traffic efficiency. A detailed microscopic simulation model of an urban network in the city of Thessaloniki, Greece is used as test bed. The performance of dynamic eco-driving is evaluated for different penetration rates of the dynamic eco-driving technology and varying traffic conditions. The simulation analysis indicates that speed advice can be comfortable and safe without adversely impacting energy and traffic efficiency. However, efficient deployment of dynamic eco-driving depends on road design characteristics, activation distance of the service, traffic signal plans, and prevailing traffic conditions.

