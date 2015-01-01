|
Citation
|
Obaid M, Török. Eur. Transp. Res. Rev. 2022; 14(1): e24.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, European Conference of Transport Research Institutes, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study first presents a method to identify the parameters increasing road vulnerability on a macroscopic road network model. The second part exploresthe effect size difference of the analyzed attributes on network vulnerability through the implementation of different autonomous vehicles (AVs) penetrations and automation levels.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Autonomous vehicles; Critical links; Macroscopic; Network vulnerability; Passenger car unit; Travel delay