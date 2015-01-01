Abstract

A large number of people meet with an accident everyday around the world. One of the leading causes of death is traffic accidents. The reasons behind India's rising number of road accidents contribute to bad driving behavior, poor road design and infrastructure, lack of enforcement of traffic laws. The post accidental investigation report is very important to know the actual reason of collision for the concerned parties and the insurance company and the police. The proposed work effectively extracts interpretable features describing complex driving patterns. It will provide analytical report of the accidents to various parties involved in process. This work analyzes the type and cause of accident. The experiment has been simulated using on board diagnostic II (OBD II) and smart phone accelerometer for post accidental analysis of collision. As the electronic control unit (ECU) does not provide accelerometer sensor, so the smart phone accelerometer has been utilized in conjunction with another parameter of OBD II device. The gravitational force (G-force) values observed from accelerometer sensor along the different axes and speed, acceleration, fuel consumption rate, and are retrieved from OBD II device. The result shows that the parameters recorded are very helpful in finding the actual accidental status of the vehicle.

Language: en