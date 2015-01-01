SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wen H, Chen X, Zhao S. J. Adv. Transp. 2022; 2022: e9123399.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Institute for Transportation, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1155/2022/9123399

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Vehicle rear-end collisions are primarily caused by tight car following in a continuous traffic flow, as well as a driver's incorrect perception of the traffic environment ahead and delayed response. To facilitate an investigation pertaining to rear-end collision mechanisms and accurately measure the risk, the concept of a vehicle group is introduced herein. A risk measurement model for a vehicle group (RMVG) based on temporal and spatial similarities is proposed. First, vehicles are categorized based on their temporal and spatial similarities. Risk measurement metrics are defined based on the traffic composition, movement state, and conflict extent. Subsequently, vehicle group risk identification and risk measurement models based on an isolation forest are established. the rear-end collision risk of the vehicle groups is analyzed both qualitatively and quantitatively. Finally, the RMVG is tested using the vehicle trajectory data set of Longpan South Road, Nanjing City, Jiangsu Province, China, and the results are compared with those of a support vector machine and local outlier factor. The results show that the accuracy of the RMVG is higher than those of other models: its accuracy rate and specificity are 95.68% and 88.89%, respectively, whereas its false alarm rate is only 3.47%.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print