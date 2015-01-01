Abstract

Investigating the relationship between the months and traffic crashes is a foremost task for the safety improvement of mountainous freeways. Taking a mountainous freeway located in China as an example, this paper proposed a combined modeling framework to identify the relationships between months and different crash types. K-means and Apriori were initially used to extract the monthly distribution patterns of different types of crashes. A graphical approach and a risk calculation equation were developed to assess the output of K-means and Apriori. Then, using the assessment results as the input, a logistic regression model was constructed to quantify the effects of each month on crashes. The results indicate that the monthly distribution patterns of different crash types are inconsistent, i.e., for a specific month, the high risk of a certain crash type may be covered up if experts only focus on the total number of crashes. Moreover, when identified as high-risk months by K-means and Apriori, the crash-proneness will significantly increase several times than months identified as high-risk by only one of K-means and Apriori, thereby illustrating the superior performance of the mix-method. The conclusions can assist local relevant organizations in formulating strategies for preventing different types of traffic crashes in different months (e.g., the risk of rear-end crashes in August, the risk of fixed-object hitting crashes in February, and the risk of overturning crashes in October) and provide a methodological reference for relevant studies in other regions.

Language: en