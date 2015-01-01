Abstract

Saudi Arabia has an ambitious vision that embraces artificial intelligence (AI) technologies at a mass scale in new cities such as Neom. Self-driving has recently become one of the most important AI applications due to the advancement of sensors and AI algorithms. Given that safety is vital to the success of self-driving cars, existing infrastructures (e.g., roads and traffic signs) should be compatible with self-driving technologies. However, self-driving technologies have not been thoroughly examined in Saudi Arabia with regard to the country's infrastructure and traffic. Therefore, this paper highlights the main areas of improvement in available self-driving technologies in Saudi Arabia. This analysis can help governments understand the current limitations of such technologies so that they can regulate them and enhance infrastructures to prepare for the mass adoption of self-driving cars. It can also help car manufacturers and developers improve self-driving algorithms to overcome their existing limitations, which will ultimately improve the safety and experience of driving.

Language: en