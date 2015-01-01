Abstract

In developing countries with limited or no availability of traffic sensors, theoretical delay models are the most commonly used tool to estimate control delay at intersections. The traffic conditions in such countries are characterised by a large mix of vehicle types and limited or no lane discipline (Heterogeneous, Less Lane-Disciplined (HLLD) traffic conditions), resulting in significantly different traffic dynamics. This research develops a queueing theory-based theoretical delay model that explicitly incorporates HLLD traffic conditions' characteristic features like lack of lane discipline, violation of the First-In-First-Out rule, and a large mix of vehicle types. A new saturation flow-based Passenger Car Equivalent (PCE) estimation methodology to address heterogeneity and a virtual lane estimation approach to address lack of lane-discipline are proposed. The developed model shows 64% lesser error in average control delay estimation compared to the in-practice delay estimation models under HLLD traffic conditions. The developed model is used for signal optimisation under HLLD traffic conditions and reductions of up to 24% in control delay in comparison to the in-practice signal timing approach are observed. The study also highlights the significance of knowing the variation of delay in addition to average delay and presents a simple approach to capture the variation in delay.

