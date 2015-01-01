SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wang C, Zhang P, Chen F, Cheng J. J. Adv. Transp. 2022; 2022: e7871338.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Institute for Transportation, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1155/2022/7871338

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Understanding the factors contributing to crash severity, along with their influence degrees across different times of day, can assist in better highway design and in developing effective countermeasures for ameliorating highway safety (especially during nighttime). This study examines the influences of risk factors on crash severity, based on comparisons of nighttime and daytime crashes. By using a random parameter approach to account for unobserved heterogeneity, multivariate logit (RPML) models are proposed to analyze the crash severity based on the explanatory factors in terms of the crash, traffic, speed, road geometry, and sight characteristics. The goodness-of-fit and predictive measures highlight the better performance of the proposed models relative to standard models, as the proposed models reduce the unobserved heterogeneity and yield higher precision. In addition, the elasticity effects of the factors are calculated to investigate and compare their impact degrees in daytime and nighttime crashes. The findings could potentially be utilized to guide highway design and policies and to develop specific safety countermeasures.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print