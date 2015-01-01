Abstract

As the main objective influencing factor on the brake safety of autonomous vehicles, pavement texture information is directly related to road surface antiskid performance. However, in the brake system of autonomous vehicles, the influence of road surface adhesion characteristics on braking stability is seldomly considered. To study the braking stability of autonomous vehicles on curved sections under different road conditions, the advanced close-range photogrammetry system was utilized to extract the road surface texture information. Thereafter, the power spectral density (PSD) of the road surface was calculated by MATLAB to obtain the pavement adhesion coefficient curves based on the Persson friction theory model under different road conditions. Considering the pavement adhesion characteristics, the braking model of autonomous vehicles was built in Simulink, and then, the braking performance on curved sections was analyzed with CarSim/Simulink cosimulation. The results indicate that, according to the adhesion coefficient of different asphalt pavement types under different road conditions, the ranking order is open-grade friction course (OGFC) > stone matrix asphalt (SMA) > dense-graded asphalt concrete (AC). In addition, both the maximum lateral offset distances and the maximum lateral forces of the tires decrease as the curve radius gradually increases under different road conditions. It can also be found that there is a relatively uniform vertical forces distribution of the tire when the curve radius is no less than 100 m, and the limit speed of the vehicle varies parabolically with increasing in curve radius. Compared with dry road, the reduction of vehicle braking deceleration is more significant and the yaw rate is greater on wet road. Last but not least, the braking comfort with a radius of 200 m is the best according to the comfort index (CI) in International Standard ISO, in which the comfort level can be sorted into six levels.

Language: en