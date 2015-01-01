Abstract

Due to the increase in the number of urban vehicles and the irregular driving behavior of drivers, urban accidents frequently occur, causing serious casualties and economic losses. Active vehicle safety systems can monitor vehicle status and driver status online in real time. Computer vision technology simulates biological vision and can analyze, identify, detect, and track the data and information in the captured images. In terms of driving accident warning and vehicle status warning, the vehicle active safety system has the potential to enhance the driver's ability to detect abnormal situations, prolong the processing time, and reduce the risk of safety accidents. In this paper, an active safety system is developed according to the existing vehicle electronic system framework, and the early warning decision is made by evaluating the relationship between the minimum early warning distance and the actual vehicle distance, speed, and other factors. In this paper, the kinematics model established by the vehicle active safety early warning system is designed. The results found that, within 400 ms of the driver's judgment time, for the driver with the reaction time of 0.6 s and 0.9 s, the following distance of 20 m does not constitute a safety threat and no braking operation is required.

Language: en