Abstract

Globally, as many as 50 million road users are injured in road traffic crashes and about 1.35 million of them die. Between 2002 and 2030, global deaths resulting from injuries caused by road traffic accidents are predicted to increase by over 40%. Speeding has a relatively eminent relationship with accident involvement and severity. The experiences of pioneers have revealed that the intelligent speed adaptation (ISA) system reasonably has brought a promising future to speed management and road safety. The findings from the earlier studies disclose that the effect of the advisory ISA on drivers' behavior, particularly their driving speed choice, is positive and that it is the most desirable system among the drivers. Nevertheless, the system does not have a long-lasting effect, and when the system is removed or deactivated, the effect gradually disappears. Speed limit compliance index (SLCI) is a conceptual method in the form of a novel performance-based indicator and a mathematical formulation that would be potentially a feasible solution to address the abovementioned defect, and it could be an effective countermeasure to improve the efficiency of such a system. This study mainly aims to discuss and illustrate the structure of this method.

