Abstract

BACKGROUND: The higher impulsivity of offenders in prison is a challenge for prison intervention. Childhood maltreatment, one of the factors closely related to the generation and development of impulsivity, is also prevalent in offenders. Therefore, it is critical to investigate the underlying paths that generate impulsivity in offenders who have experienced childhood abuse.



OBJECTIVE: Targeting positive protective factors, this study aimed to probe the mediating roles of self-compassion and cognitive reappraisal in the relationship between childhood maltreatment and impulsivity in offenders.



METHODS: The participants included 2643 offenders, 1534 males and 1109 females. Each participant completed the appropriate questionnaires to measure childhood maltreatment, impulsivity, self-compassion, and cognitive reappraisal. The PROCESS macro was used to perform the mediation analysis and hypothesis testing.



RESULTS: The findings showed that childhood maltreatment indirectly affected offenders' impulsivity through self-compassion and cognitive reappraisal, and the mediating effect of self-compassion was stronger than that of cognitive reappraisal. Further analyses found that sexual abuse indirectly affected impulsivity through self-compassion, and the remaining types of childhood maltreatment were associated with impulsivity in indirect pathways through self-compassion and cognitive reappraisal.



CONCLUSIONS: The results suggest that reinforcing practical training in self-compassion and cognitive reappraisal, especially the former, might facilitate the reduction of impulsive symptoms among offenders with backgrounds of childhood maltreatment.

Language: en