SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ortiz SN, Grunewald W, Morgan R, Smith A. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/jclp.23433

PMID

35988134

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Using the Interpersonal Theory of Suicide (IPTS) as a framework, this two-study investigation tested whether burdensomeness and low belongingness explained the association between body and muscle dysmorphia symptoms and suicidal ideation (tested in Study 1 and Study 2), and if fearlessness about death and pain tolerance explained the association between dysmorphia symptoms and previous suicide attempt frequency (tested in Study 2).

METHODS: Study 1 used a community sample (n = 273) and Study 2 used an at-risk population sample (n = 261). Participants completed cross-sectional questionnaires online.

RESULTS: In Study 1, both types of dysmorphic symptoms related to suicidal ideation through burdensomeness, but only body dysmorphic symptoms related to suicidal ideation through low belongingness. In Study 2, results were replicated as both types of dysmorphic symptoms related to suicidal ideation through burdensomeness. While both types of symptoms related to low belonging, low belonging did not relate to suicidal ideation. Neither dysmorphic symptoms nor capability for suicide related to frequency of suicide attempts.

CONCLUSIONS: Results suggest that improving interpersonal needs, such as feeling more effective, may be important treatment targets for individuals with dysmorphic symptoms who also experience suicidal ideation. Future work should continue to identify mediators for suicide attempts among individuals with dysmorphia symptoms.


Language: en

Keywords

suicidal ideation; suicide attempts; body dysmorphic disorder; Interpersonal Theory of Suicide; muscle dysmorphia

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print