Abstract

Factors driving community recovery trajectories after disaster are not well understood. We assess why some communities show stronger recoveries from disaster than others, examining the role of four policy toolkits that U.S. county governments frequently adopt to recover from disaster. Using mixed methods, we examine the cases of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita with a novel dataset of recovery policies adopted within each Louisiana parish following the disasters. We typologize recovery strategies and analyze policy adoption patterns after crises. To compare which policy toolkit leads to the best recovery outcomes, we use synthetic control experiments on the 20 parishes hit by Hurricanes Katrina and Rita between August and September 2005, tracking net income inflow and net in-migration measures from 1997 to 2018 over 1408 parish-year observations, paired with qualitative case studies of parish policies and recovery outcomes. On average, soft and local recovery policies focused on community policies and feedback helped parishes stem the flow of finances away from the disaster-zone, as did infrastructural 'hard' policies, to a degree. in comparison, state policies focused on top-down planning experienced weaker recovery. Evidence shows that soft and local policy toolkits can accelerate recovery and that governments seeking to rebuild infrastructure should invest in locally-engaged community development in order to attain better overall recovery.

