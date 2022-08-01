Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Suicidal intent is a risk factor for engagement in suicidal behavior, use of violent means, and suicide mortality. Yet, scarce research has examined factors associated with suicidal intent among U.S. military veterans, a population at high risk for suicide. This study examined vulnerability factors associated with suicidal intent in a population-based sample of U.S. veterans.



METHODS: Data were analyzed from the 2019-2020 National Health and Resilience in Veterans Study, which surveyed a representative sample of 4069 U.S. veterans. Analyses estimated the prevalence of current suicidal intent (i.e., veterans' report that they would likely attempt suicide in the future) and examined factors most strongly associated with suicidal intent.



RESULTS: Forty-nine veterans (1.4%; 95% confidence interval = 1.0-1.8%) reported suicidal intent. Recurrent past-year suicidal ideation (≥2 times), low dispositional gratitude, current depression, current insomnia, childhood sexual abuse, and a prior suicide attempt were most strongly associated with suicidal intent (7.1-50.1% of the total explained variance). Veterans with several of these co-occurring factors were at highest risk for suicidal intent; of veterans with 0, ≥1, ≥2, ≥3, and ≥4 of these factors, 0.1%, 4.4%, 10.8%, 19.5%, and 28.1% reported suicidal intent, respectively.



DISCUSSION: Specific vulnerability factors, particularly when co-occurring, may increase veterans' intention of attempting suicide.



FINDINGS underscore the importance for clinicians to continuously assess suicidal intent when working with this population, particularly as veterans' reports of suicidal thinking increases.

