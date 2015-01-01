|
Citation
|
Brown TG, Moxley-Kelly N, Ouimet MC. J. Subst. Abuse Treat. 2022; 142: e108855.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35988514
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Driving while impaired by alcohol (DWI) is a persistent problem. Tailoring intervention modality to client risk and needs (i.e., risk/needs) is posited to both reduce recidivism more efficiently than uniform approaches and circumvent overtreatment or undertreatment. DWI drivers in Quebec must participate in a severity-based intervention assignment program to be relicensed, but like most tailoring programs it has yet to undergo systematic scrutiny. The current longitudinal cohort study tests two main hypotheses underpinning this approach: 1) drivers classified at higher recidivism risk based on their arrest characteristics (DWI(R)) show poorer outcomes over up to 5-years postassessment compared to drivers classified at lower risk (DWI(F)); and 2) for both DWI(R) and DWI(F) groups, assignment of drivers with greater risk/needs to intensive intervention (II) will be advantageous for reducing recidivism risk compared to assignment into brief intervention (BI) for those with lower risk/needs.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Risk assessment; Driving under the influence; Driving while impaired; Intervention assignment; Longitudinal outcomes; Recidivism prevention