Abstract

Although gender harassment has long been a concern of the American Academy of Pediatrics, recent attention has helped to highlight the pervasive scope of the issue and identify previously under recognized harassment concerns for people of gender and sexual minorities. More subtle forms of harassment such as microaggressions have been recognized to contribute to significant negative outcomes for those who experience them. Patients and their families have also been recognized as potential perpetrators of harassment. Work and learning environments should support a clear no-tolerance policy regarding sexual harassment by employees or educators, and perpetrators should be held accountable for their actions. Sexual harassment that occurs with patients or family members as perpetrators, although more complicated given the nature of the caregiving relationship, should be stopped. Work and learning environments free of gender-based harassment support pediatric physicians, enhance vitality, advance equity, and improve patient care...

