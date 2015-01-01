SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Makara-Studzińska M, Załuski M, Jagielski P, Czabański A, Cyranka K. Psychiatr. Pol. 2022; 56(2): 373-389.

(Copyright © 2022, Panstwowy Zaklad Wydawnictw Lekarskich)

10.12740/PP/OnlineFirst/125782

35988081

OBJECTIVES: The analysis presented in the article is the first study of suicide on railway tracks in Poland.

METHODS: An epidemiological assessment was conducted, study type: case series, population-based with use of the data from the National Police Headquarters. The rates of railway suicides in Poland in the years 2007-2018 were compared to the overall number of suicides in Poland and in the Europe.

RESULTS: In 2007-2018, the average share of deaths by railway suicide in the overall number of suicides committed in Poland amounted to 2.06%. Between the years: 1999 -2018 there is a growing number of railway suicide attempts and railway suicide attempts without deaths. Since 2012, an increase of suicide attempts on railway tracks, along with a constant number of suicide deaths, has been observed. In 2017 - 2018, throwing oneself under a train to end one's lifewas the third most commonly chosen method in Poland. Although it accounted for only a small percentage of all methods of suicide, it was chosen relatively more often than in other European countries.

CONCLUSIONS: Poland belongs to a small group of European countries where the number of deaths by suicide has displayed an upward tendency in the course of 20 years. There is a growing number of unsuccessful railway suicide attempts. The index of deaths on railway tracks in Poland, was considerably higher than the average index for the EU.


Language: pl

prevalence; railway tracks; suicide deaths

