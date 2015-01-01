|
Post LA, Lundberg A, Moss CB, Brandt CA, Quan I, Han L, Mason M. JAMA Netw. Open 2022; 5(7): e2223631.
(Copyright © 2022, American Medical Association)
The US opioid crisis has evolved over time. Ciccarone1 posited a theory of 3 overlapping waves of opioid-involved overdose deaths (OODs) based on supply (iatrogenic and new illicit sources) and demand (social, cultural, and technological). Wave 1, in approximately 2000, was prompted by doctors overprescribing opioid painkillers, which was associated with mass addiction.1 Wave 2 involved heroin; OODs from heroin escalated in 2007 and surpassed those from prescription opioids by 2015.1 Wave 3 involved illicit synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, the use of which escalated after 2013.1 Further evidence suggests a fourth wave, complicated by the addition of stimulants and the COVID-19 pandemic.2 To inform prevention and mitigation strategies, this cross-sectional study examined trends in OOD rates in urban and rural US counties during the 4 waves...