Citation
Becker Bertoni V, Abreu Saurin T, Sanson Fogliatto F. Safety Sci. 2022; 155: e105895.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The law of requisite variety (LRV) posits that the variety of the regulated process should match the variety of the controller. However, the LRV is hardly operationalized and lacks empirical scrutiny. Our study addresses this gap by introducing an approach for assessing the match between the risk of the regulated process and the actors' (i.e., controller) contribution to resilient performance. The approach was applied to an intensive care unit (ICU), in which staff members answered a questionnaire composed of two main sections. Initially, respondents answered a social network analysis survey, indicating their peers most frequently contacted for advice-seeking.
Language: en
Keywords
Intensive care unit; Law of requisite variety; Resilient performance; Risk; Social network analysis