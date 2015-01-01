Abstract

Vehicles falling off two-post above-ground (2PAG) lifts is a fairly frequent occurrence. As only limited knowledge is available about the determinants influencing the stability of lifting vehicles with a 2PAG lift, two experimental designs were carried out in order to have quantitative data. This paper addresses support pad slippage as a result of external forces being exerted on a vehicle. The experimental design is based on the consultation of the key players that identify the main issues related to the support pads. The controlled factors chosen in this experimental design were lift support pad type and position, smear on pads, arm locking and external force type. Based on the analysis of variance, factors that had a significant influence on the support pad slippage were (i) support pad type, (ii) external force type and (iii) the interaction between those two controlled factors. Arm locking and support pad position were not statistically significant. From a practical standpoint, initial placement of the support pad is, however, a major safety measure, as support pad slippage went up to 53% of the pad half-width. These results should challenge 2PAG lift manufacturers and vehicle manufacturers to come up with support pad and lifting point designs, respectively, that would reduce this inherent risk of the 2PAG lifts.

