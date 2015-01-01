|
Citation
|
Zhou Y, Himes S, Le T, Gooch J, Northup K, Pavao P. Transp. Res. Rec. 2022; 2676(7): 24-31.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
A road diet is a low-cost countermeasure which typically involves converting an existing four-lane undivided roadway to a three-lane roadway, reducing the section to two through lanes and a center two-way left-turn lane. The objective of this evaluation was to estimate the safety effectiveness of road diets by developing a crash modification factor (CMF) specific to the U.S. state of Rhode Island. To account for potential selection bias and regression-to-the-mean, an empirical Bayes before-after analysis was conducted, using reference groups of untreated four-lane undivided roadways with similar characteristics to the treated sites.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
crash analysis; crash modification factors (CMFs); crash prediction models; safety