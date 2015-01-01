Abstract

Connected and automated vehicles (CAVs) extend urban traffic control from temporal to spatiotemporal by enabling the control of CAV trajectories. Most of the existing studies on CAV trajectory planning only consider longitudinal behaviors (i.e., in-lane driving), or assume that the lane changing can be done instantaneously. The resultant CAV trajectories are not realistic and cannot be executed at the vehicle level. The aim of this paper is to propose a full trajectory planning model that considers both in-lane driving and lane changing maneuvers. The trajectory generation problem is modeled as an optimization problem and the cost function considers multiple driving features including safety, efficiency, and comfort. Ten features are selected in the cost function to capture both in-lane driving and lane changing behaviors. One major challenge in generating a trajectory that reflects certain driving policies is to balance the weights of different features in the cost function. To address this challenge, it is proposed to optimize the weights of the cost function by imitation learning. Maximum entropy inverse reinforcement learning is applied to obtain the optimal weight for each feature and then CAV trajectories are generated with the learned weights. Experiments using the Next Generation Simulation (NGSIM) dataset show that the generated trajectory is very close to the original trajectory with regard to the Euclidean distance displacement, with a mean average error of less than 1 m. Meanwhile, the generated trajectories can maintain safety gaps with surrounding vehicles and have comparable fuel consumption.

