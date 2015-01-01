SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Stark SM, Juran I. Transp. Res. Rec. 2022; 2676(7): 542-553.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/03611981221079832

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The purpose of this paper is to present a risk assessment approach for trackway asset management based on the statistical data analysis of low-level nonconformance rates, a key health monitoring parameter. Four elements in this analysis provide a systems engineering basis for: establishing the initial appearance of a nonconformance, key life cycle parameters, estimated delay mitigation costs, and capacity loss rate as a function of the nonconformance rate. Significant research has been done on risk assessment of severe and catastrophic nonconformances, focusing mainly on the steel rail sub-component. Instead, this research is focused on identifying the effect of aging on deterioration of trackway performance of the invert, ties, plates, and fastener sub-components, exclusive of rails, long before the initiation of impending critical nonconformances. While low-level trackway nonconformances pose virtually no risk to safety or service continuity, they do represent initial phase conditions of the deterioration cycle offering an intriguing opportunity for the study of behavioral forecasting. This research introduces the concept of a serviceability performance degradation rate, in an asset management framework, consisting of: (i) the useful service life expectancy of a device and the ages at which nonconformances at different severity levels can be expected; (ii) developing a serviceability performance degradation rate model; and (iii) forecasting the cost implications of deferred maintenance and associated financial risks. Focus on this early stage offers managers important insight into the assessment of the effect of aging on the asset deterioration cycle, and its associated financial risk, for prioritization of early intervention.


Language: en

Keywords

asset management; management and performance; operations; performance; performance measures; public transportation; rail; rail structures; regional transportation systems management and operations; subway; transit

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print