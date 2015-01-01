|
Khoda Bakhshi A, Ahmed MM. Transp. Res. Rec. 2022; 2676(8): 435-451.
(Copyright © 2022, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
Foggy weather increases crash likelihood when coinciding with roadway geometry changes inconsistent with drivers' expectations. The situation might be exacerbated for heavy trucks having to evade critical safety events because of the vehicles' maneuverability limitations, imposing prime safety challenges on major freight corridors like Interstate-80 (I-80) in the U.S. Aligned with the connected vehicle (CV) pilot program on I-80 in Wyoming, this study intends to unveil how CV technology alleviates safety concerns in this regard. To this aim, a with/without analysis approach was performed utilizing a high-fidelity truck driving simulator. Twenty-three professional truck drivers were recruited to drive the simulator in CV scenario with traveler information messages, including foggy weather ahead and an advisory speed of 45 mph, and in a non-CV counterpart without notifications. Longitudinal and lateral drivers' behaviors were quantified by kinematic-based surrogate measures of safety (K-SMoS) characterized on vehicles' trajectory, including longitudinal speed, lateral speed, steering, their corresponding spatial standard deviations, and the coefficient of variation of longitudinal speed. The central tendency and dispersion of K-SMoS distributions were compared between CVs and non-CVs throughout the simulated roadway.
connected vehicles; operations