Abstract

Extreme weather events, including inundation, are the major causes of weather-related disruption to the transportation sector. Considerable research has been conducted in recent years to evaluate the impacts of inundation on pavement functional and structural conditions. Yet, limited studies quantified how inundation may affect the long-term pavement performance and pavement life-cycle costs. As such, the main objective of this study was to quantify the impact of the 2016 inundation event in Louisiana, U.S., on the long-term pavement performance (in relation to reduction in the pavement service life [PSL]) and on pavement life-cycle costs. To achieve this objective, a total of 10 inundated pavement sections were evaluated. Pavement conditions, fatigue, and rutting indices for these sections were analyzed over a monitoring period of up to 15 years (11 years before and 4 years after inundation).



RESULTS indicated that the 2016 inundation event reduced the PSL of the inundated sections to an extent that depended on their pre-flooding pavement condition, traffic level, and asphalt concrete thickness. This reduction was attributed to the accelerated fatigue, rutting damage, or both, that resulted from prolonged water submergence and heavy traffic loading during debris hauling that took place after the inundation event. A logistic regression model with adequate accuracy was developed to predict whether an inundated pavement would experience reduction in its PSL based on the project conditions. The study findings were incorporated into a simple tool to assist transportation agencies make effective decisions for the maintenance and rehabilitation of inundated pavements.

Language: en