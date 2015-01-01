|
Citation
|
Elseifi MA, Mousa MR, Gaspard K. Transp. Res. Rec. 2022; 2676(8): 463-474.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Extreme weather events, including inundation, are the major causes of weather-related disruption to the transportation sector. Considerable research has been conducted in recent years to evaluate the impacts of inundation on pavement functional and structural conditions. Yet, limited studies quantified how inundation may affect the long-term pavement performance and pavement life-cycle costs. As such, the main objective of this study was to quantify the impact of the 2016 inundation event in Louisiana, U.S., on the long-term pavement performance (in relation to reduction in the pavement service life [PSL]) and on pavement life-cycle costs. To achieve this objective, a total of 10 inundated pavement sections were evaluated. Pavement conditions, fatigue, and rutting indices for these sections were analyzed over a monitoring period of up to 15 years (11 years before and 4 years after inundation).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
asphalt; infrastructure; pavement structural testing and evaluation; pavements; performance