Abstract

This study represents an advanced approach to road weather information system (RWIS) network planning. Here, a methodological framework is developed to determine optimal RWIS locations by integrating two analysis domains: space and time. Using a case study, the application of the proposed method is demonstrated using three critical RWIS variables: air temperature, road surface temperature, and dew point temperature. With these three variables, a series of geostatistical semivariogram analyses are performed to construct a single spatiotemporal model named joint semivariogram, which is able to preserve both spatial and temporal aspects. The constructed joint semivariogram is then used to find the optimal RWIS locations for a randomly generated study area using a popular heuristic algorithm--spatial simulated annealing. The proposed method enhances the previously developed RWIS location allocation model by considering both spatial and temporal components of multiple variables. The finding from this analysis reveals that optimal RWIS location strongly depends on the spatiotemporal autocorrelation structure of the variable of interest. Consequently, location solutions generated using the three variables are found to be different from each other. The variation among the RWIS location solutions is then further quantified by developing a spatial similarity index that is used to measure the degree of spatial similarities between different variables. Overall, the findings documented in this study will provide RWIS planners with a more complete and conclusive location allocation strategy and can act as a decision support tool for long-term RWIS network planning.

Language: en