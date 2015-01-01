SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pan X, Rasouli S, Timmermans H. Transportmetrica A: Transp. Sci. 2022; 18(3): 676-707.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/23249935.2021.1890857

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper follows authors' previous work, which measured social influence in travel behavior using a sequential stated adaptation experiment, and aims to investigate issues that are not discussed in the previous one. Specifically, this paper supplements the previous work in two aspects. On the one hand, the previous work tried to model respondents' sequential choice in terms of a choice task with and without social network member's choice, and estimated the model sequentially without any clear evidences to show the difference between sequential and simultaneous estimation. On the other hand, the previous work did not clearly address two specific issues that come with the use of sequential choice experiments (i.e., choice consistency and similarity). The results of this study reveal that estimating the model simultaneously may lead to confounding bias and that taking the issues caused by the sequential choice experiment could provide more insights about social influence.


Language: en

Keywords

choice consistency; sequential & simultaneous estimation; sequential stated adaptation experiment; similarity; Social influence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print