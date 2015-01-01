Abstract

This paper follows authors' previous work, which measured social influence in travel behavior using a sequential stated adaptation experiment, and aims to investigate issues that are not discussed in the previous one. Specifically, this paper supplements the previous work in two aspects. On the one hand, the previous work tried to model respondents' sequential choice in terms of a choice task with and without social network member's choice, and estimated the model sequentially without any clear evidences to show the difference between sequential and simultaneous estimation. On the other hand, the previous work did not clearly address two specific issues that come with the use of sequential choice experiments (i.e., choice consistency and similarity). The results of this study reveal that estimating the model simultaneously may lead to confounding bias and that taking the issues caused by the sequential choice experiment could provide more insights about social influence.

Language: en