Abstract

AIMS: Since the release of the DSM-V, CUD has been understood as a unidimensional construct. However, continued research has identified separate symptom clusters relating to consumption, loss of control, and withdrawal within substance use disorder criteria that may pose separate risk factors and functional difficulties. The current study aims to examine how symptom clusters commonly manifest in young adults that use cannabis using a latent class analysis (LCA) and explore how these clusters are related to co-occurring psychological constructs.



METHODS: 1174 (aged 18-34) participants completed a battery of assessments on substance use and other psychological constructs. LCA was conducted on 17 symptoms corresponding with DSM-V CUD criteria. Multinomial regressions were used to examine class membership and commonly co-occurring psychopathology and psychological constructs.



RESULTS: LCA results identified a 'No problems' class, a 'Moderate consumption' class characterized by moderate probability of endorsing consumption items, a 'Consumption with Moderate Loss of Control' class, characterized by endorsing consumption and loss of control items but minimal endorsement of withdrawal items, a 'Consumption with Moderate Withdrawal' class characterized by moderate probability of endorsing all item types, and 'High Consumption, Loss of Control, Withdrawal' class characterized by high probability of endorsing all items. Multinomial regressions indicated some class differences in psychological constructs.



CONCLUSIONS: Symptom clusters differed in terms of CUD criteria, especially for those in our sample with moderate/severe problems.



FINDINGS suggest intervention efforts may benefit from treatment targeted at various presentations of CUD.

