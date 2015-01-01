|
Howe LK, Bailey AJ, Ingram PF, Finn PR. Addict. Behav. 2022; 135: e107465.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35995015
AIMS: Since the release of the DSM-V, CUD has been understood as a unidimensional construct. However, continued research has identified separate symptom clusters relating to consumption, loss of control, and withdrawal within substance use disorder criteria that may pose separate risk factors and functional difficulties. The current study aims to examine how symptom clusters commonly manifest in young adults that use cannabis using a latent class analysis (LCA) and explore how these clusters are related to co-occurring psychological constructs.
Heterogeneity; Latent class analysis; Cannabis use disorder; Diagnosis