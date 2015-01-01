SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Howe LK, Bailey AJ, Ingram PF, Finn PR. Addict. Behav. 2022; 135: e107465.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.addbeh.2022.107465

PMID

35995015

Abstract

AIMS: Since the release of the DSM-V, CUD has been understood as a unidimensional construct. However, continued research has identified separate symptom clusters relating to consumption, loss of control, and withdrawal within substance use disorder criteria that may pose separate risk factors and functional difficulties. The current study aims to examine how symptom clusters commonly manifest in young adults that use cannabis using a latent class analysis (LCA) and explore how these clusters are related to co-occurring psychological constructs.

METHODS: 1174 (aged 18-34) participants completed a battery of assessments on substance use and other psychological constructs. LCA was conducted on 17 symptoms corresponding with DSM-V CUD criteria. Multinomial regressions were used to examine class membership and commonly co-occurring psychopathology and psychological constructs.

RESULTS: LCA results identified a 'No problems' class, a 'Moderate consumption' class characterized by moderate probability of endorsing consumption items, a 'Consumption with Moderate Loss of Control' class, characterized by endorsing consumption and loss of control items but minimal endorsement of withdrawal items, a 'Consumption with Moderate Withdrawal' class characterized by moderate probability of endorsing all item types, and 'High Consumption, Loss of Control, Withdrawal' class characterized by high probability of endorsing all items. Multinomial regressions indicated some class differences in psychological constructs.

CONCLUSIONS: Symptom clusters differed in terms of CUD criteria, especially for those in our sample with moderate/severe problems.

FINDINGS suggest intervention efforts may benefit from treatment targeted at various presentations of CUD.


Language: en

Keywords

Heterogeneity; Latent class analysis; Cannabis use disorder; Diagnosis

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print