Abstract

BACKGROUND: The primary objective was to examine whether the Emergency Department (ED) treatment of older adults who fall in Australia is concordant with falls prevention and management clinical guideline care recommendations.



METHODS: A retrospective medical records audit was completed for patients 65years and older, who attended the ED with a fall and were discharged home. An audit tool was developed from local, national, and international falls clinical guidelines.



RESULTS: One thousand and twenty-seven patients presented following a fall throughout 2020. One hundred and seven patient medical records were audited. Assessment of cognition (94%), medication review (76%) and use of a falls risk screen (76%) were commonly completed. Under half of the patients had a documented gait evaluation (40%) and review of vision (18%). Concordance with guideline care was more likely for older patients (p = 0.042), with higher levels of comorbidity (p = 0.013), who required care assistance (p = 0.008) and received treatment from a multidisciplinary team (p < 0.001) in an observation ward (p < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Older patients with increased comorbidities and higher care needs had more falls guideline care recommendations documented. This was likely to occur when patients were moved to the observation ward where more comprehensive care by a multidisciplinary team could occur.

