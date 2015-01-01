|
Citation
van de Hoef PA, Brink MS, Brauers JJ, van Smeden M, Gouttebarge V, Backx FJG. BMJ Open Sport Exerc. Med. 2022; 8(3): e001328.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, British Association of Sport and Exercise Medicine, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
35990760
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Adherence to injury prevention programmes in football remains low, which is thought to drastically reduce the effects of injury prevention programmes. Reasons why (medical) staff and players implement injury prevention programmes, have been investigated, but player's characteristics and perceptions about these programmes might influence their adherence. Therefore, this study investigated the relationships between player's characteristics and adherence and between player's perceptions and adherence following an implemented injury prevention programme.
Language: en
Keywords
Injury; Prevention; Football; Soccer